A royal expert has found it strange that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no intention to see Prince William and Kate Middleton when they return to the U.K. in September.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in the country on Sept. 5 for the One Young World Summit in Manchester. They will then head to Germany for an Invictus Games 2023 event and then back to London for the WellChild Awards.

During their trip, the couple will reportedly not be making any stopovers at Kengsington Palace to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Royal reporter Camilla Tominey admitted that she finds this "odd" given that they did not get to interact, at least publicly, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Tominey said the couple's visit back to the U.K. in September should give them another opportunity to reunite with the royals. But "it looks unlikely they're gonna see the Cambridges," she told ITV's "This Morning," adding that "maybe they'll pop in on the Queen."

She continued, "So I think they've got an event in Manchester, they've then got an event in Germany to mark the next Invictus Games in 2023, and then they're coming back as well for another event for charity. And in all that time, I mean, we've reported this morning in the Telegraph that there's no plans to see William and Kate."

Tominey finds this sad and "depressing." She explained, "I suppose that seems odd, because they came over for the Platinum Jubilee, there was apparently no interaction between both couples—I appreciate it was a very busy weekend—the cousins didn't get to see each other, which I suppose people just find a bit depressing, because once close brothers are now, Harry himself said, on very different paths."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the U.K. from June 2-5 but only had one public appearance on the 3rd for the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral. They were not seen publicly interacting with Prince William and Kate Middleton anytime during and after the service. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also had a busy schedule and so they were reportedly not able to reconnect with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while they were in the country.