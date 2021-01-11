A royal source denied reports that Prince Harry and Megan Markle have no plans to return to social media following their royal exit in March 2020.

An article from The Times mentioned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are saying goodbye to the use of social media for good. They are abandoning Instagram, for one, from which they used to have 10 million followers under the Sussex Royal name, as it is reportedly not part of their new "progressive role" in America.

The site cited a source who claimed the couple has "no plans" to go on social media for their new Archewell Foundation. That they are "very unlikely" to resort to it because of the "hate" they received online. The former "Suits" star talked in the past about the "almost unsurvivable" experience she had from cyberbullies.

However, a royal source contradicted the article and called it mere speculation for now. Just because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not have a social media presence now does not mean they won't reconsider using the platform in the future

"Since retiring @SussexRoyal, Harry and Meghan have had no presence on social media for some time and never had Facebook or Twitter accounts to leave in the first place," the source told ET Canada adding, "To suggest they have quit social media for good is sheer speculation. Right now their focus is on making online communities safer and more positive spaces."

The last time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on their Instagram account was on March 31, 2020. They told their followers that while they may not see them on social media anymore, it does not mean their work has also stopped. Instead, "the work continues" as they focus on finding ways on how they "can best contribute" to the world.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be on any social media platform for now. But they have a Spotify podcast, "Archewell Audio," where they bring forward different perspectives from interviews with different amazing people. Tyler Perry, James Corden, Naomi Osaka, and Matt Haig, to name a few, were the first guests during the Holiday Special premiere of their podcast.