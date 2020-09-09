Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially achieved financial independence, around nine months after they announced their decision to step back as full-time working members of the British royal family.

According to a report in People magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have completed their transition as financially independent members of the British royal family within five months of officially stepping down as senior members of The Firm. The couple, who initially took help from Harry's father Prince Charles as they shifted from the United Kingdom to the United States, are "no longer receiving any financial support" from him as confirmed by a source.

Those close to the couple have continuously denied that the heir apparent was paying for the security costs of his son and daughter-in-law since their exit as working royals, but he did help them with some ongoing living costs when they started their new life in California along with son Archie Harrison.

The couple has now established their source of income and is no longer relying on Charles for financial assistance. After living at Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry's lavish mansion in Los Angeles for a few months, the duo also purchased their own house in the upscale Montecito neighbourhood in Santa Barbara for £11 million.

They also repaid £2.4million which was spent by the British monarchy on the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Queen Elizabeth II which continues to be the Sussexes' residence in England. A spokesperson of the couple confirmed the payment in a statement on Monday that read: "A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family."

Their recently-announced £112 million deal with streaming giant Netflix is considered to be the most major contribution in their newly-achieved financial independent lives. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have also been working on a public-speaking career as they signed with the high-profile New York-based agency Harry Walker earlier this year to handle their speaking engagements.