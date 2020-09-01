Even after quitting their royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain one of the most sought-after couples by paparazzi. This is probably because of the rising value of their paparazzi shot.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex finally found their permanent residence in the coastal city after spending months in Los Angeles. The parents-of-one moved to their new home after vacating their friend Tyler Perry's house. It is reportedly worth £11 million and considered to be their permanent home.

According to Daily Star, "a shot of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the beach near their new home in Santa Barbara could be worth a whopping £188,000." Mark Karloff, a Los Angeles-based photographer, claims that pictures of the duke and the duchess "on the beach will be highly sought after."

Karloff, who is a host of Paparazzi Podcast, and has been photographing celebrities for more than 10 years, suggest that clicking Harry and his family doing some water activities on the beach could fetch "an easy quarter million at least."

"You could kind of see Harry doing something like that, and then obviously palling up with one of the other celebrities or billionaires that are up there. A full set of that, with maybe some videos of them playing on the beach, or out on the water, that kind of thing, a water activity, jet-skiing or something like that, you're looking at an easy quarter million at least," Karloff said.

He goes on to say that one may "not get anything for months, but then there's that one time" when they hit the beach. Karloff believes that there is no way they can resist the beach despite the risk of being photographed.

In related news, Jessica Mulroney, Meghan's former best friend, has apparently deleted the recent picture of her son and the duchess, as per Marie Claire. The Canadian stylist had posted a picture of her son holding Meghan's veil at her royal wedding in the Windsor Castle. It is said that the 40-year-old fashionista quickly deleted the picture for "reasons that aren't totally clear."

"I see this and pure joy," Mulroney captioned the photo she uploaded on her private Instagram account on Thursday.

The publication is speculating that "Meghan or someone from Team Sussex asked Mulroney to take down the pic". This probably happened following the reports claiming that the royal mother was "actively distancing herself" from her friend after the alleged fallout.