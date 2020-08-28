Rumours about the feud between Meghan Markle and her best friend Jessica Mulroney continue to float around. However, the Canadian stylist is making efforts to clear the air.

Days after returning to her social media account, the mother-of-three has gradually started posting updates on her private Instagram. Jessica Mulroney shared a photo of her son standing behind Meghan Markle on her wedding day. The boy can be seen giving a big smile as he stands behind the bride.

According to Daily Mail, she first captioned the adorable picture "When I feel dark and grey, I see this and it all goes away." It was reportedly later changed to "I see this and pure joy."

Mulroney and her family were not only in attendance at the royal wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on May 19, 2018, but their children played an important role. They carried Meghan's veil as she walked down the aisle.

This happens to be one of the few posts by Mulroney, who took a two-month break from social media after getting involved in a row with blogger Sasha Exeter. The influencer claimed that Mulroney had "treated her unfairly."

In the wake of the controversy, a source told the publication that the Duchess of Sussex had "cut ties" with her best friend due to the "racism controversy." Meghan was reportedly "mortified" by the news and "no longer wanted to be associated with her."

Nevertheless, Mulroney has time and again denied the rumours and deemed it "fake news."

In related news, the former royal may have taken a subtle jab at the British royal family, according to Mirror. In an interview with feminist icon Gloria Steinem, the duchess said that not being "ranked" means "everything to her on every level." The publication speculates it to be a "thinly-veiled dig at the royal family's hierarchy."

Steinem and Meghan got together to discuss female representation in politics and the importance of voting in light of the upcoming US presidential elections. "It means everything to me on every level; we are linked not ranked," Meghan said. To this Steinem responded: "And I thank you for understanding that rank is less important than being linked. That's a big thing."

It is said that while Prince Harry and Meghan were part of the royal family, they "struggled with their position" in the institution. As per the report, the couple often fell behind Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall, and the Cambridges with regards to "events, publicity, and cash."