There were reports recently that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pitched to television networks executives. Now it has been revealed that the two issues are very close to Meghan's heart. The issues in question is female empowerment and racial inequality.

The shows will be about discrimination that Meghan Markle faced as a mixed-race individual herself as she grew up in Los Angeles. These are the first details of a project which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have pitched to a string of network executives, reports the Mirror.

"They have suggested a series focusing on the empowerment of women and young girls in today's world. It will home in on race issues, something Meghan has always been passionate about. It's got quite a political stance and will also draw on feminism," said a TV insider.

The insider added: "They want the series to continue their vision of empowerment for young people."

Sources said that the couple "will appear in it but it's about 'normal' people, not them." However, Harry and Meghan intend to work as joint producers of the project.

Last week there were reports that the couple pitched the idea to numerous companies in June. It was the same time when they bought their £11million estate in Santa Barbara, California. Harry and Meghan are now residing in their own home along with their son Archie.

The couple have plans to make a fortune with their own film and television production company after their break from the royal family. The plans they have in place include providing voiceovers and producing documentaries on issues such as mental health and climate change. Harry and Meghan's first pitch was heard among others by NBC Universal.

Harry and Meghan met the top bosses of the network including chairman of content studios Bonnie Hammer, who has known Meghan since her days on "Suits." The Duchess of Sussex has high regards for Hammer as the woman who changed her life after she cast her in the legal drama.

Meanwhile, a friend of Meghan told The Sunday Times recently that she has no intention of acting in any projects.