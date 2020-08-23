Celebrities came to the rescue of Meghan Markle after she was criticised by British commentators for asking people to vote in the upcoming US presidential elections to be held in November.

Meghan Markle participated in a virtual "When All Women Vote Couch Party" on Thursday. The event was held to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment. It was hosted by Michelle's Obama's When We All Vote and The United State of Women and Glamour Magazine. When We All Vote is a nonpartisan body which strives to decrease the race and age gap in voter participation.

The event included Barack Obama's White House senior adviser and When We All Vote board chair Valerie Jarrett, Glamour magazine editor Samantha Barry and actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

"If we aren't part of the solution, we are part of the problem," Meghan said, adding that if people don't go out and vote, they are complicit. "If you're complacent, you're complicit."

Working members of the British royal family do not voice their political thoughts but since Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the family, the Duchess of Sussex was able to share her views.

However, British commentators including Piers Morgan and The Sun's Executive Editor Dan Wootton were not pleased. They came down heavily on Meghan calling her comments "completely inappropriate" and demanded that "The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles."

But, several celebrities and public figures came to the defence of Meghan. They slammed the commentators for criticising the duchess, but often staying silent on Prince Andrew's association with Jeffery Epstein.

"I *THINK* they may be more embarrassed by their alleged resident pedo Andrew who was besties with a sex trafficker, than an American supporting women voting in her own country, and loosely referencing the importance of general democracy which is being threatened here currently," said British actress-model-activist Jameela Jamil.

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan stated: "If you are fumin about Meghan Markle having political opinions may I suggest you don't google 'King Edward & Hitler' cos u'd be fumin hun."

English comedian Rachel Parris tweeted, "People criticising a woman of colour when she advocates not voting for an openly racist man who brags about sexual assault, have a word with yourself."