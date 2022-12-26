British media presenter Ryan-Mark Parsons does not think highly of Meghan Markle and he claims that she is trying to be the next Kim Kardashian following the release of "Harry & Meghan" on Netflix.

The 22-year-old joined columnist Josh Howie and historian David Oldroyd-bolt over at GB News for a discussion about King Charles III's Christmas speech and the fact that the monarch did not mention the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Parsons said he does not see how including the Sussex couple and Prince Andrew, who are no longer working royals, would add benefit to the King's speech. He added that it was "very clear" that the monarch wanted to highlight the working royals only.

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, he claimed it would not make sense for King Charles III to mention them in his Christmas speech because they "have so far publicly desecrated the royal family." Parsons claimed that the couple has worked together to bring down the royal family and has only shown "animosity" since they left their duties in 2020.

"They have pumped out so much animosity since leaving the royal family despite saying they're going to America to seek privacy yet we're seeing so much media from this couple who are absolutely desperate for attention," he said, adding that he "wouldn't be surprised if the Duchess of Sussex is trying to be the next Kim Kardashian."

Others claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing all these interviews because they want money. They have long been accused of using their royal titles for financial gain.

Meanwhile, Oldroyd-bolt said King Charles III's Christmas speech highlighted his plans for a slimmed-down monarchy because the footage only featured senior working royals, including Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Edward.

He also suggested that perhaps Buckingham Palace did not respond to the claims the Sussexes made in the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries because "there's nothing to be gained by fighting back." The royals have instead chosen to remain silent in keeping with their motto of "never complain, never explain."