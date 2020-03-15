Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with their son Archie Harrison will reportedly travel to the UK to spend summer holidays with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral. The queen invited them for the holiday, and the couple reportedly accepted the monarch's invitation.

Earlier it was reported that the entire British royal family was sad as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't bring their baby son along for their final royal engagements when they returned to the UK. The Sun reports that baby Archie will turn one in May. He has been in Canada since the time his parents travelled to the country after their announced their decision to step down as senior royals in January.

This is the first time baby Archie will return to the UK since the time Harry and Meghan moved to Canada. He may also attend Trooping the Colour with his parents and make a balcony appearance in June. The family-of-three are also expected to spend time with Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall in summer.

Meanwhile, after their final round of official engagements, Meghan returned to Canada on Monday. Harry remained in the UK to complete his solo engagements as a full time working royal. He held some meetings at the Buckingham Palace and then returned to Canada and to reunite with Meghan and Archie on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan's last engagement together was the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The service was also attended by the queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

The couple also attended the Endeavour Fund Awards, the Mountbatten Festival of Music together. They also carried out some private engagements over the past week.

Harry and Meghan will cease to be working royals from Tuesday, March 31. They will be free to start their new life as financially independent royals. Their transition period will start from April 1. As per an agreement reached with the queen that will be reviewed in a year's time.

As part of the agreement, Harry and Meghan will have to give up their public funding, shut down their Buckingham Palace office and HRH titles.