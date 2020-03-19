As the world fights against coronavirus outbreak, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent out a message to their royal followers. In their message, they urge the world to show "empathy and kindness" to each other.

As coronavirus cases reached 200,000 worldwide, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to deliver a message of solidarity and compassion. They even expressed their gratitude towards those who are fighting at the frontlines and delivering care and support to the victims round the clock, Global News reports. "Uniting each of us globally," they urge the readers to approach communities with "empathy and kindness."

"This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrote on their Instagram.

"How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now," they continued in their lengthy message to 11.3 million followers.

They go on to promise their followers that they will be sharing resources and information from trusted stories that will help us navigate through the scary situation that the world is facing today.

"We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being.

In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up," they added.

Harry and Meghan returned to Canada recently, where COVID-19 cases have spiked to 655 and one death. The Sussexes visited London for the final round of royal engagements before they officially step back from royal duties.

Harry and Meghan will officially start their transition on Wednesday, April 1.