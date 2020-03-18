Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are following government advice and will be taking necessary precautions in case of exposure to coronavirus during their recent visit to the United Kingdom.

"Like everyone, they're taking appropriate measures and heeding government advice, if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive, they will act accordingly," a royal source told ET Canada.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now returned to Canada to their son Archie, they were recently in the UK to finish some last royal engagements. At the opening of the Silverstone Experience Centre on Friday, March 6, the British prince had hugged Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who was recently in contact with virus-positive people but hasn't yet made any comment on whether he is sick or been tested.

Just days earlier, Hamilton had participated in WE Day UK charity events in London with actor Idris Elba and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who have both been tested positive for COVID-19. Elba and Trudeau are both good friends of the duke and duchess of Sussex as well.

Sophie had shared a picture of herself and Elba on her Instagram on March 5, in which they were posing with a group of people including Hamilton at the event held at SSE Arena on Wednesday, March 4. "My heart is full after spending time working with my own family and the WE family. Our message in London: Show yourself love and offer that same love to the world," she had captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, the rest of the British royal family, as well as other royal families across the globe, have started taking extra precautions to combat the virus that has claimed over 7,000 deaths across the world. The entertainment industry has also postponed or scrapped several significant global events including the Met Gala in New York.

While Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled all her upcoming palace garden parties as well as her visit to Cheshire and Camden, her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also suspended their scheduled tour of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan, due to the pandemic.