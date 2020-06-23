The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex officially quit the royal family on March 31, but they continue to devote time to philanthropic activities and perform charitable endeavours. Meanwhile, the couple sent a letter to a British street charity for their efforts to help the vulnerable during the time of the pandemic.

The charity named Street Games took to their official Twitter account to share the letter they received from the couple, on Sunday. The letter from the Sussexes contains plentiful praises for their support to Hubb Community Kitchen to deliver meals throughout London. They expressed their gratitude and delight in the knowledge that the organisations they champion are coming together to do some inspirational work for the disadvantaged during the time of coronavirus pandemic.

"Wow! Thank you so much, Harry and Meghan, for your kind words and your continued support for StreetGames and the brilliant local organisations working to support their communities in these challenging times," Street Games captioned the image of the letter.

"The impact of Covid-19 has been a scary and testing time for so many people from all walks of life, all over the world. However, it is in these difficult times like these that goodwill to others and community spirit prevails. We have been touched to witness from afar the coming together of the organisations we champion and so deeply care about," an excerpt from the letter reads.

The letter dated June 19 is addressed to Jane and was signed by Harry and Meghan. However, what caught fans' attention was the royal symbol or the crown logo, also known as a coronet, according to Hello. This triggered some negative comments from some fans questioning the use of royal symbols even after months of quitting the royal family.

Absolutely delighted to have the support of Harry and Meghan - thanks so much for continuing to reach out to brilliant community organisations like the @smpbrixton, Hubb Community Kitchen, and North Paddington Youth Club as they help families struggling during #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/SavhoME7Oz — StreetGames (@StreetGames) June 22, 2020

As per the publication, the royal logo on the letters by the couple is a part of some royal tradition that suggests Harry is the son of an heir apparent. This was made clear in an announcement after the Sussexes' wedding in May 2018 with a declaration published on the royal family's official website.

"A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex. The design of the Arms was agreed and approved by Her Majesty The Queen and Mr. Thomas Woodcock (Garter King of Arms and Senior Herald in England), who is based at the College of Arms in London," reads the statement on the website.

The announcement also talks about the coronet assigned to the duchess. "A Coronet has also been assigned to The Duchess of Sussex. It is the Coronet laid down by a Royal Warrant of 1917 for the sons and daughters of the Heir Apparent. It is composed of two crosses patée, four fleurs-de-lys, and two strawberry leaves," the statement continues.

As per their abdication agreement, Harry and Meghan were allowed to retain their HRH titles but forbidden to actively use them. However, they are not the only ones using the coronets in their monograms even after losing their HRH style, it is reported that Sarah, Duchess of York, and the late Diana, Princess of Wales continued to use their monograms even after divorce.