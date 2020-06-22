Duchess of Sussex might have bigger plans than her fans have imagined for her. According to royal author Lady Colin Campbell, Meghan Markle has political ambitions and wants to run for the post of the president of the USA.

Speaking with Daily Mail, the royal author of biographies of Diana, Princess of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother reveals that she knows the duchess has political aspirations. She believes moving back to California was part of her plan.

"I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions and I've been told that one day she wants to run for President," Campbell said. "I think everything she is doing, leaving the royal family and moving back to California is part of her plan and she has taken Harry along with her."

The Jamaican-born British writer, 70, is known best for her New York Times bestseller book "Diana in Private: The Princess Nobody Knows" and her television appearance in the fifteenth TV series of "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" Now, the writer is due to launch her latest royal work based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The new book titled "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story" comes out on Thursday.

It is noted that the royal commentator has previously spoken a lot about the Sussexes in her interviews. Recently, in an interview with The Sunday Times, she claims that she could see that Meghan was not going to "adjust well" to life as a royal and it was apparent shortly after her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. "We were all horrified,' the author told. "It was a warning sign Meghan was not going to adjust as well as she'd hoped."

She went on to claim that Meghan became a topic of conversation at a dinner party at her Castle Goring house. Something similar reportedly happened during a garden party for Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

Meghan and Harry moved to Los Angeles from Canada in late May after officially stepping down from royal duties on March 31. The couple announced their exit from the royal family on Jan 21, following which they spent some time in Canada before moving to the duchess' hometown. In their statement, the couple expressed their desire to start a "financially independent life."