Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be looking for ways to rebuild their Sussex brand and they see potential with Prince Charles' coronation as king.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020. They lost their royal titles and patronages and have since signed up on several business ventures to be financially independent.

However, they saw their reputation decline since their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey last year. They caused controversy after they alleged that one of the senior royals is racist. They also accused The Firm of turning their backs when Meghan asked for help for her suicidal thoughts. Suffice to say, they have tarnished the reputation of the British monarchy.

In so doing, they also lost the respect of their supporters in the U.K. Now according to royal biographer Pauline Maclaren, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to build their reputation again. They want to "re-invigorate" the Sussex's brand and their ties to the royals.

It is believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to rebuild their image across the pond with their attendance at Prince Charles' coronation. The 37-year old is definitely expected to be there given it will be a pivotal moment in his father's life.

"I'm sure that Harry will certainly attend his father's coronation – although it is still some way off, of course!" Maclaren told The Express.

There is no telling when this will happen and how the couple's relationship with the royals has changed by then. But she is certain that their attendance at the coronation will help improve the Sussexes' brand.

"It remains to be seen how the couple's relationship with Charles will evolve over the intervening years, but their attendance would definitely re-invigorate their brand's royal aspects which are becoming rather jaded currently," Maclaren added.

The coronation will reportedly show Prince Charles' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy as only a few family members will join him and Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children will be with them. On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not likely to be part of the balcony appearance.