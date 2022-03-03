It has been over two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traded their public life for a more private one in Santa Barbara, California. But a source claimed that they have plans to return to their royal duties albeit temporarily.

Royal biographer Tom Quinn said the couple could be planning a royal comeback when Prince Charles becomes king. He told the "To Di For Daily" podcast that they plan to do part-time royal duties.

"One interesting thing an insider told me... is that both Meghan and Harry believe that when the elder royals die – in other words, Elizabeth – they may well be able when Charles is King, be able to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be," he said adding that the couple is looking at six months of being working royals and the other six months they would spend in the U.S.A. "doing their own thing."

He said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to do what Queen Elizabeth II specifically does not want to happen. But he believes that Prince Charles would have to have the final say.

Quinn said, "That was something that Queen Elizabeth absolutely said 'No. Couldn't happen.' But I think Meghan and Harry are hoping that Charles, Harry's father, after all, will be more of a moderniser and will say to them, 'Ok, if you want to be part-time royals, that's fine.'"

The biographer believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will eventually realise that they have to return to their royal duties because they do not "really want to spend the whole time in the States and not be part of the royal family." He claimed, "They just don't want to do it all the time. And they see the solution in the future."

Quinn also does not believe that Prince Harry "actually wants to destroy the royal family, even if some of his behavior looks as if it might include the risk of that happening." He thinks the 37-year old just wants to find a role that suits him best and not just being referred to as the spare.