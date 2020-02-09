Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly earned 500,000 dollars plus other expenses for their keynote address at the JPMorgan's billionaire summit on Thursday. The 35-year-old royal spoke about being under constant media scrutiny in the UK.

This was the royal couple's first public appearance together after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family. The JPMorgan billionaire summit was held at a swanky hotel in Miami. It was attended by a host of flyers, philanthropists and the like.

Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly paid about $500,000 plus expenses for the gig. In his address, Harry spoke about their royal exit and also discussed coping up with trauma after his mother Princess Diana's death. He revealed to the elite crowd that he was seeing a therapist.

The Duke of Sussex said he and Meghan hoped for more privacy and normalcy as they start their new lives in North America.

After the summit, the royal couple reportedly bonded over dinner with an A-list couple – Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, according to Page Six. The Superbowl halftime queen and her former Yankee fiancé had a dinner date with Harry and Meghan at Habitat, a restaurant at the 1Hotel South Beach.

"Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner. J-Lo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex's house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids," said a source.

The Sussexes were flown in from Vancouver to Palm Beach, Miami on the JP Morgan private jet. They are said to have stayed at the home of Meghan's longtime friend, tennis legend Serena Williams.

The royal couple was also invited for presenting for the Best Film at the Oscars 2020, on Sunday. The organisers were hoping that Harry and Meghan would make it. However, according to reports, the couple declined the invite.

There are reports that Harry and Meghan are looking for a house in Los Angeles to stay in summer. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is a yoga instructor and lives in LA.