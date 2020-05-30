Prince Harry apart from spending time with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie in Los Angeles is also busy making calls to his various charities back home in London. On one such instance, the 35-year-old made a Zoom call to volunteers of Sport at the Heart, a video of which was shared by StreetGames on their Twitter account.

Prince Harry spoke to three young volunteers from Sport at the Heart on Friday. It is a sports and wellbeing charity for families in Brent, North London. The British prince wanted to check how they have been supporting their local communities throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The volunteers revealed that they have been delivering food packages and sports equipment to children and families.

"You understand the importance of being outside and being able to use sport and outdoor activities, to not only keep yourselves physically fit, but mentally fit as well," said Duke of Sussex.

"Stay safe, be well, you're doing such amazing work and thank you so much for being you, and just being so kind and compassionate and caring to others," Harry said before ending the call.

â€œYouâ€™re doing such amazing work and thank you so much for being youâ€



This week the Duke of Sussex joined some of the incredible young volunteers from @SportattheHeart to hear about their work supporting their local communities through the #Covid19UK crisis #SportHelps pic.twitter.com/n5m5vYkr3o May 29, 2020

Harry and Meghan have long been supporters of StreetGames, an organisation founded in 2007. It creates positive changes in the lives of the disadvantaged young people across the UK by harnessing the power of sport. In a run up to their May 2018 royal wedding, the couple visited two of StreetGames' projects, Doorstep Sport and Us Girls Wales, in Cardiff.

It is also one of seven charities that had been chosen by Harry and Meghan to benefit from donations to their wedding.

Meanwhile, Meghan is also doing her bit by lending support to the Hubb Community Kitchen in London. The community kitchen started supplying meals to families in London during the coronavirus crisis, in April. Deliveries of these food packages have been supported by StreetGames.

Harry and Meghan are currently rumoured to be residing at a mansion owned by Tyler Perry in the Beverly Hills. They shifted from Canada just before the borders of the country and US closed in March.