Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of late have been embroiled in several controversies due to their so-called modern lifestyle. The royal couple have been dealt another blow now with a royal commentator claiming that they are unhappy with the status quo.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle are an important part of the British Royal Family and hence their every move is closely watched. Though the couple demanded privacy for themselves and their baby son, Archie Harrison, since they have celebrity friends, it has been impossible for them to stay out of limelight.

"They have shown every indication that they are unhappy with conventional royal roles, Meghan's declining a visit to Balmoral to stay with the Queen in favour of seeing Serena Williams playing tennis is but one pointer to what was already clear," claimed Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, speaking to the Express.

Recently the 38-year-old duchess flew to New York to watch her friend Serena Williams take on Bianca Andreescu at the US Open Women's Singles Final earlier this month. Critics termed the former "Suits" actresses decision a bad move as she turned down Queen Elizabeth's invitation to the family to visit Balmoral.

The royal commentator recently claimed that Harry and Meghan are reportedly unhappy with the status quo, and that their jetsetter lifestyle coveys that. Now rumour mills are also at work according to which the royal couple may in future move away from Britain.

Fitzwilliams said if Harry and Meghan go abroad for long periods of time, they would get "high-security bills and in time the problem of Archie's schooling as well as the challenge of balancing activities abroad with those at home." He added that the couple the British taxpayers may want to know why they should foot their extensive travel bills, aside of funding their home renovation.

Harry and Meghan have been severely criticised for spending 2.4 million pounds of public money on renovating Frogmore Cottage. Besides, they were under attack in August for using private jets to fly for Meghan's birthday celebration in St. Tropez and then to holiday in Elton John's France home.

Watch The Duchess of Sussex speak at the Smart Set capsule collection launch in support of @smartworkshq - a charity which helps women regain the confidence they need to return to employment. pic.twitter.com/k5iHuNobhS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 13, 2019

However, the royal commentator also praised the duchess for her public speaking skills at the launch of her new capsule collection, Smart Works. Fitzwilliams added Harry and Meghan were dynamic as a team.

In another development the prince and his wife have reportedly broken their local council rules by carrying out renovations to their garden in Frogmore without planning permission. The project manager of the Royal Household has cited "national security" concerns if details were the plan was made public.

Meanwhile, the Sussex's for the first time as a family-of-three will go on a 10-day royal tour of Africa, later this month.