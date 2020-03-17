Prince Harry and Meghan Markle completed their final round of royal engagements and returned to Canada, last week, ahead of Canada lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement was made on Monday by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus, Canada has closed its borders to foreigners. This means that anyone who is not a citizen or permanent resident of Canada, will not be allowed to cross the borders of Canada to avoid further spread of the pandemic.

Citing a source to The Post, Page Six is reporting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were on their farewell tour to the UK, returned on separate flights to Canada. While Meghan Markle flew back to their new home hours after the Commonwealth Day Service, Prince Harry decided to stay back. He reportedly returned to his wife and nine-month-old son, Archie at the end of the last week. And now, the couple is in a lockdown in their $14 million Canadian mansion in Vancouver Island where they have been living since they announced Megxit.

"As the virus continues its spread, we've decided to take increasingly aggressive steps to keep you and your families safe," Trudeau said as quoted by the publication.

As of Monday, Canada reported 324 cases of COVID-19. However, there are no reported deaths.

Meanwhile, Canada's travel ban is not extended to the US citizens, for now, immediate family members, diplomats, and flight crew members. In addition, anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will be banned from boarding the plane. Also, people are encouraged to limit social contact and practice good hygiene.

At the same time, Trudeau is currently in self-isolation after his wife Sophie tested positive for coronavirus. The Trudeaus have been in isolation since Thursday.

As for the Sussexes, they are preparing to officially step down as senior royals on Tuesday, March 31 and will begin their official transition period the following day.