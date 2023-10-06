Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to New York City for an event close to their hearts. They will join the World Mental Health Day Festival by hosting their first-ever in-person "The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in NYC to participate in the summit that will provide a platform for parents navigating mental health struggles in the digital age. The event will feature parents who went through tragic loss related to their child's social media use.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been working with these parents behind the scenes. A spokesperson for the couple told People: "The families have been engaged with The Archewell Foundation for the past year, bolstering community and driving towards solutions. Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Surgeon General Vivek Murthy in a conversation that will explore potential solutions and discuss the benefit of the summit. The event is part of Project Healthy Minds' second annual "World Mental Health Day Festival" that will take place at Hudson Yards.

Project Healthy Minds has long been a partner of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation. It is a Millennial and Gen Z-driven non-profit organisation focused on tackling the growing mental health crisis. Its board member Carson Daly will moderate the discussion between the Sussexes and Murthy on October 10.

So excited to share that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be joining our Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day along with fellow board member Carson Daly moderating their conversation with the U.S. Surgeon General! Hope you can join us... https://t.co/S7TXsApedD — Aaron Dworkin (@aaronpdworkin) October 5, 2023

On its offficial website, Project Healthy Minds announced the discussion will take place at 1:30 p.m. with the Sussexes as special guests. The announcement reads: "Join NBC's Carson Daly and parents for a discussion on building community and creating positive change for a safer online world for young people, with special guests Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy."

Prince Harry and Meghan alongside Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, will take part in Archewell Foundation's first-ever in-person event, Tuesday, Oct. 10 in NY city. When they go to NY, they mean business. Service is universal.#Archewell #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/68jr9NFyJe — Maria Angelica (@magelica151515) October 5, 2023

The return to New York comes nearly five months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with her mother Doria Ragland, attended the Women of Vision Awards in Manhattan on May 16. The trio were involved in a "near-catastrophic car chase" involving the paparazzi after the ceremony. According to their representative the chase took nearly two hours in their effort to lose the paparazzi. They ended up riding a yellow cab just to prevent the photographers from tracking them back to a friend's house where they were staying at that time.