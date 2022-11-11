Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly run the risk of losing their royal titles if they continue to speak out against the monarchy and trash the image of the royal family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will see the "ruthless side" of King Charles III if they continue to criticise The Firm. The monarch will allegedly make sure they would face the consequences.

According to the Nov. 8 issue of Bella UK, she said: "We could be prepared to see the King's ruthless side in all of this. Charles is not going to stand back and let the family or the institution – the reputation of the Crown, which is everything to him– be tarnished or trashed, certainly not by members of the royal family."

Nicholl claimed that not only will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle risk losing their royal titles, but have their children not given titles at all. Their son and daughter Archie and Lilibet still go by Master and Miss, respectively.

There have been calls for King Charles III to give them their Prince and Princess titles now that he is the monarch. But he is allegedly putting this on hold until his son's memoir "Spare" comes out on Jan. 10 as he wants to be certain that the contents are not damaging to his and the monarchy's reputation.

The publication claimed, "King Charles' hardline approach to Meghan and Harry's public revelations will be tested with the imminent release of Harry's tell-all memoir

and the couple's Netflix docuseries, both of which have been delayed multiple times. Expected to address his current fraught relationship with both his father and his brother, Harry risks further souring things with his book."

According to Nicholl, the issue of the titles is "up for discussion" and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to earn "that trust, that respect" from King Charles III. She also thinks that the monarch will unlikely give the couple's children their titles "if they're seen to be tarnishing the institution." She also warned, "And I think, perhaps, there might potentially be a question mark over the future of Harry and Meghan's titles if they are seen to be deliberately tarnishing the reputation of the monarchy."