A royal author claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K. in September will raise eyebrows, and may even trigger an angry response from members of the royal family, especially from Queen Elizabeth II.

Duncan Larcombe said that "to the casual observer, especially overseas and even more especially in America," the visit will look like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are back doing royal jobs." He pointed out the fact that the 37-year-old will attend the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8 and he has been patron of the charity even before Megxit.

"...One of the gigs Harry is doing is the WellChild Awards for sick children, which he always used to do when he actually was a working royal. It will be incredibly high-profile," he told The Daily Beast.

Larcombe said that the couple's visit will naturally attract the press. It would raise criticism from the British public because it would be like they are doing their royal duties despite them being no longer working royals.

The author added, "They will be all over the media, and you won't be able to put a cigarette paper between what Harry and Meghan are doing and what Will and Kate are doing."

Larcombe called it a "calculated provocation on their part" and warned that it may not go down well with Queen Elizabeth II. He claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are seriously pushing their luck and risking the wrath of the queen."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also have a stop in Manchester on Sept. 5 for the One Young World Summit. The former "Suits" star is believed to be one of the counsellors of the organisation and will give a speech at the event. They will also head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event on Sept. 6. A palace source said that Queen Elizabeth II may not have time to meet the couple because "there is formal work to be undertaken that week and some things cannot be moved."