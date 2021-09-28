Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have thrilled the crowd during their speech at the Global Citizen Live concert in New York over the weekend. But not royal biographer Angela Levin, who said their appearance appalled her.

The author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" criticised the couple's appearance on stage and likened them to cheerleaders. Especially the Duke of Sussex, who was seen cupping a hand to his ear as he waited to hear the cheers from the crowd.

In an op-ed for The Sun, Levin said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "arrogance and hypocrisy on their preachy tour of New York" appalled her. She wrote, "The three-day visit felt like the launch of a woke alternative to the Royal Family that we have in the UK; a push for everybody to ditch them to follow Harry and Meghan, who understand young people and the issues that matter. Their appearance at the Global Citizen concert was nauseating."

She said the 37-year old acted "like a cheerleader, or master of ceremonies, whipping up the crowd with shouts of 'Come on, we want this! and the crowd yelling 'Yeah!' and Meghan chipping in with, 'It's got to happen.'"

Levin pointed out that the couple can hardly be considered experts about COVID-19 or climate change. She called them "vacuous and superficial" and attacked them for their use of private jets despite their lectures on sustainability.

"Every time this couple makes a move, the hypocrisy grows. They went 2,800 miles in a private plane to the concert, which was about climate change, among other issues. They then shot around New York in with three gas-guzzling SUVs with a whole patrol of security people, which was hardly necessary, before talking to the UN about 'climate action'. They expect everybody else to do as they say, to save the planet, while they do the exact opposite," the royal commentator pointed out.

Aside from their speech at the Global Citizen Live, Levin also questioned their meeting with the U.N. Deputy General and with the mayor of New York. She claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying hard to "promote themselves as important heads of state or leaders of a country" when they are "far from it."