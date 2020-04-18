Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted walking their two pet dogs Oz and Guy in Los Angeles on Thursday. The couple seem to be settling into their new lives in the US. This was the first time the couple seen together after they moved to the city.

The couple were dressed down for the occasion. The pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been obtained by the Daily Mail. Meghan Markle is wearing a black T-shirt with white skinny jeans, a black hoodie tied around her waist, a navy blue baseball cap, and oversized sunglasses.

Prince Harry opted for an equally laid-back look, donning a grey polo, charcoal hued khakis, tan oxford shoes, a baseball cap and sunglasses. The couple's faces were covered with blue scarves, as California has laid out social distancing guidelines. It has made concealing of faces mandatory while in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Their 11-month-old son Archie was not to be seen. The toddler will celebrate his first birthday on Wednesday, May 6.

The Sussexes are continuing to do their bit to help amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

Meghan spoke to members of The Hubb Community Kitchen via Zoom video call on Tuesday, Town & Country magazine reports. The charity is working to prepare and deliver meals to vulnerable Londoners. In association with the Felix Project, the women from the community kitchen are starting a new service to deliver 250 to 300 meals to families in London, thrice a week, starting on Monday. It is supported by another of Harry and Meghan's charity, Street Games a part of "Food for London now" campaign.

Harry and Meghan volunteered with Project Angel Food to help deliver meals to vulnerable people who can't step out of their home due to the virus outbreak. Harry made a video call to his charity and spoke to parents who are tending to their ill children and other family members during quarantine.

This apart, they have donated £90,000 the profits made from the broadcast of their 2018 royal wedding towards Feeding Britain.