Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked their son Archie's second birthday on May 6 with a new photo of the toddler and a charity endeavour in honour of the birthday boy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their Archewell Foundation website to share a sepia-toned photo that shows Archie with his back to the camera. He is seen wearing a knit sweater, sneakers, and trousers as he holds a bouquet of balloons in one hand.

The picture comes as the couple announced a new charitable initiative to celebrate their son's birthday. They are asking the public to donate to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to underprivileged nations around the globe.

"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honour of Archie's birthday," reads the Sussexes' open letter.

"Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful," the letter continued.

"We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can—if you have the means to do so—to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places," the couple added as they concluded the letter, "We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don't know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect. Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another."

Senior members of the royal family have since greeted Archie on his second birthday. Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared photos taken when he was still a baby.

Last year, when Archie turned one, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also celebrated his birthday with a charity initiative. The duchess read him "Duck! Rabbit!" to raise funds to support vulnerable families in the U.K. affected by the pandemic through Save with Stories.