Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to social media to commemorate New Zealand's Waitangi Day with a series of throwback photos from their royal tour of the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared pictures from their enlightening and momentous tour of New Zealand on their official Instagram page, Sussex Royal. They greeted their Kiwi followers and recalled the special time they had in New Zealand during their 2018 tour.

"To all of our Kiwi followers, sending our very best to each of you on Waitangi Day!," the royals captioned the photos, adding, "as a commonwealth country and a realm, today we honour the spirit and diversity of New Zealand, and we feel particularly reminded of the special time we had there during our tour in 2018."

The Sussexes also sent their "best wishes to all the people of New Zealand" and greeted them in Maori as they wrote, "I tēnei rā, ka tuku mihi maioha te Tiuka me te Tāhihi ki ngā iwi katoa o Aotearoa."

According to Hello Magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the Government House in Wellington, where they did the touching nose and forehead tradition of greeting guests. They also joined Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, where they were entertained with cultural performances by members of the Pasifika community residing in Auckland.

Aside from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared throwback photos of their royal visit to New Zealand to mark Waitangi Day.

"Today marks New Zealand's national holiday #WaitangiDay ‪Sending our best wishes to all of our followers in New Zealand," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned the pictures shared on Instagram.

Likewise, Buckingham Palace sent a message to New Zealand via its Twitter page, The Royal Family. They shared a picture of Queen Elizabeth II during a previous visit to the country.

Today, communities across new New Zealand will be marking Waitangi Day. The national holiday commemorates the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, widely consider to be the document which founded modern New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/f11SuNj5KA — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared photos of their New Zealand tour for Waitangi Day after they announced who they will follow on Instagram for February. They have decided to only follow Global Positive News, which shares stories of kindness and uplifting acts from around the globe.