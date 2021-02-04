Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reminisced about an adorable romantic moment between them while thanking their fans for their Christmas wishes.

The Sussexes sent a photo card to all the well-wishers who mailed them Christmas cards over the holidays, reports People. For their photo card, the couple selected a throwback picture of the two of them in the rain which had gone viral when it was first clicked.

The picture is from their 2018 visit to Dubbo during their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, which took place just after they announced they were expecting their first child. In the close-up snap, Harry is reading a speech at a podium while his wife Meghan is standing alongside him with an umbrella in her hand to cover them from the rain. They had huge smiles on their faces at the moment.

Before the memorable shot was clicked, Dubbo's Mayor Ben Shields had offered the prince his own umbrella, to which he had sweetly replied: "It's all right, I've got my wife." The rain was a happy moment for the residents of the city as well, as the area had been struggling with drought for several years.

The Twitter account of "Gert's Royal Replies," which routinely shares the responses from the British royals, shared the picture on Wednesday alongside the caption: "The Sussexes 2020 Christmas Reply arrived today! (And yes, their mail is still be [sic] handled by the Correspondence Section at Clarence House)."

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex had also included a note with their card which read: "Thank you for your thoughtful message. We appreciate your kind words and the time you have taken to write to us on this special occasion. Sending you our warmest wishes."

As noted by "Gert's Royal Replies," Harry and Meghan's mails are still being handled by "The Firm" despite their exit as senior members of the British royal family in March last year. The note came from the Correspondence Section at Clarence House, the office of Harry's father, Prince Charles. The cost of postage continues to being charged to the Queen's Sovereign Grant.