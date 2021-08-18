Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared that they are "speechless" after learning of the Taliban's advance in Afghanistan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that they too are "closely watching the crises happening across the world right now" and that they are left heartbroken. They said they "feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afganistan."

"The world is exceptionally fragile right now...we are left speechless," they began their lengthy message posted on Archewell, in which they also mentioned the earthquake in Haiti that left many people dead and others still missing. The couple also talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and its seemingly endless threat to humanity.

"As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend's earthquake, we are left heartbroken. And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared," the message continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle acknowledged that "when any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realise it or not." They also said that people "are not meant to live in a state of suffering" but "we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it."

"It's easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together," the couple added.

In an effort to help with the crisis in Afghanistan and the devastations brought by the earthquake in Haiti, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex encouraged others to join them in "supporting a number of organisations doing critical work." They also encouraged world leaders to "rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues that are expected to take place this fall at multilateral gatherings such as the U.N. General Assembly and the G20 Leader's Summit."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement regarding the devastation that is happening in Haiti and Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/coZjaeFWzo — SussexSquad Global Community (@Sussexglobalcom) August 17, 2021

"As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity," they closed their message.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also mentioned the ways they are helping the situation in Haiti through their partnership with World Central Kitchen, which is "working with local organisations that are helping with recovery efforts to save lives and preserve the health of those on the ground." They also offered their support to the military community and the troops who served in Afghanistan as well as the Afghan people facing violence and terror."