A royal expert claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to work on earning the trust of the royals again so they can repair their relationship with them.

Katie Nicholl said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have the British royal family worried over what would come out of their mouths next after their Oprah interview. There are rumours that the couple could do a second tell-all with the talk show host after they were spotted driving into her Montecito mansion last week.

Likewise, speculations are rife that they will share their experience at the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations in another TV interview. This is said to be why Prince William and Kate Middleton are being cautious when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight, "I do know that William and Kate are worried that anything they might say or do with the fact that it could end up being leaked to the media. So, I think in the case of really having to prove now that they can be trusted."

She suggested that if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex really want to mend their relationship with the royals, then they would have to start respecting their privacy or wishes. They would have to fix some long-held issues.

Nicholl explained, "If there's going to be any chance of moving on, repairing relationships, and really trying to heal some pretty deep wounds, then I think Harry and Meghan are going to have to respect the wishes of the royals."

She added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "are absolutely going to have to respect the wishes of [Queen Elizabeth II] and [Prince Charles]" and keep details about their meetings private.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently returned to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee. They brought their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 along to meet the royals. It is said that the couple got to finally personally introduce their daughter to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and that Prince Charles also had an "emotional" meeting with the toddler. The family also reunited with Archie, who was only ten months old when they last saw him.