Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially shutting down Sussex Royal The Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a British charitable organisation that supported their work as senior members of the British royal family. It was renamed to MWX Trading after their exit as working royals.

According to the documents filed on Companies House that have been obtained by Mail Online, the couple first entered a "special resolution" request for MWX Trading on May 4, before appointing the voluntary liquidator on Tuesday, May 18.

The Sussex Royal foundation was started in June 2019 after the couple left the Royal Foundation- Prince William and Kate Middleton's charitable organisation, to carry out their own projects. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were planning to use the foundation to handle their charity work even after they quit as working royals last year, but they were asked to stop using "Sussex Royal" as a brand name during a meeting held at Buckingham Palace to discuss their exit.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle change name of Sussex Royal charity to MWX Foundation

While they started a fresh charitable organisation named "Archewell" in the United States, they filed paperwork to dissolve their UK-based charity in July 2020. The paperwork also revealed that the couple along with the five other directors would change the registered name of the charity to "MWX Foundation" while it was being dissolved. The appointments of the secretary and all directors except Harry were also terminated.

The formal name change to "MWX Foundation," which was speculated to be an abbreviation for Markle Windsor Foundation or Mountbatten-Windsor Foundation, was filed, but a notification was sent just nine minutes later, saying that the "Change of Name Notice" has been withdrawn.

The name was officially changed to MWX Trading Ltd in August 2020, while lawyer Gerrard Tyrrell was named its secretary.

The couple's latest decision to shut down the UK firm is being seen as another indication that they won't be having a life in the United Kingdom. At the time of their exit, the duo had said that they will split their time between the UK and the US, while continuing to support the British monarchy.

However, the couple hasn't been in the UK since then, except for Harry's short visit for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, though travel restrictions due to coronavirus pandemic could be their reason behind the reduced visits. As for supporting the monarchy, the couple has spoken in detail about their issues with Buckingham Palace in the past few months.