Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had agreed to stop using the word "royal" in their brands after quitting as senior members of the British royal family, officially changed the name of their Sussex Royal charity to MWX Foundation earlier this month.

According to documents obtained by Daily Mail, the title of charity "Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" was formally changed to MWX Foundation on Aug. 5. However, it has been done after a number of amendments in the past few weeks.

The documents for the name change to MWX Foundation when the charity was being dissolved had initially been filed on July 29, but was mysteriously withdrawn on the same day. A formal document to make the name change official – called a Change of Name Notice – was then filed within hours of the details becoming public. However, just nine minutes later at 11:46 am, a notification was sent by Companies House saying that the same document had been withdrawn.

The documents also revealed that Meghan Markle and five other directors of the foundation had stepped down from their positions, leaving Prince Harry as the sole director.

The revelation about name change comes at a time when several startling claims have been made about the couple and the British royal family in the recently-released biography "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family."

In one extract of the book, it has been revealed that Meghan took part in a number of training courses before marrying into the British royal family, a rigorous personal protection course being one of them.

Meghan was already a well-established actress in America when she and Harry announced their engagement in November 2017. However, her profile intensified as a senior British royal and the threat against her also significantly increased. According to the book, the "Suits" alum participated in an elaborately-planned staged kidnapping and rescue operation, similar to the one her sister-in-law Kate Middleton underwent after her wedding to Prince William.

Co-authors and royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that the duchess was put up on a special two-day SAS security training course led by the British Army's most elite regiment to help prepare her for any difficult situations and hostage attempts. "Meghan took part in a staged kidnapping, where she was bundled up in a car by a 'terrorist,' taken to a different location, and then 'saved' by officers firing fake guns (the kind used in Hollywood films) for realism," they wrote in the book.

The biography adds that during the mock kidnapping drill, the duchess was taught to develop a relationship with the enemy and also instructed on how to drive a car while in pursuit. The book also says that Kate took part in the training after her wedding in 2011, but Meghan had to undergo the course even before her marriage as she and Harry received an "unusually high number of threats".

All the working members of the British royal family except Queen Elizabeth II have taken part in the mock training at different stages of their life. William took the course at the age of 16, in which he was taught how to handle a submachine gun and was bundled into a car in a mock ambush, reports Hello! magazine.

Though Meghan and Harry have now quit as senior members of the British royal family, the threat against them hasn't decreased and they have privately hired an agency in the United States for their security. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex recently shifted to a secured mansion in a secluded and posh neighbourhood of Montecito in Santa Barbara. The newly-bought 14,563 sq ft estate will be the permanent residence for the couple and their son Archie in California.