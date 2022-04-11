Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to have not been invited to Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz on Saturday, April 9, but Kate Middleton and Prince William were.

The star-studded wedding held in Palm Beach, Florida at the Peltz's family estate was attended by 600 guests including A-list celebrities. Eva Longoria, sisters Serena and Venus Williams, actress Jordana Brewster, and singer Marc Anthony were in the guest list. Chef Gordon Ramsay, his wife Tana, and their two daughters Tilly and Holly were also there.

According to The Mirror, Prince William and Kate Middleton were given invites to the lavish nuptials. David and Victoria Beckham invited them but they turned it down reportedly because of security concerns.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to be at star-studded event in April

A source said, "David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son's wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy but they are unable to attend."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly snubbed. It is said that the Beckhams agonised over which of the royal couples to choose given the alleged rift between the brothers.

The Beckhams were among the guests at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011. They also attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials in 2018.

However, the insider claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton were always the Beckhams' choice. The source added, "David's attachment and history go back with William and Kate and they have a very strong relationship and they were their choice of wedding guests." The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be the "people David and Victoria are attached to and it's always been about them because they've had a long history together."

As for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they were initially rumoured to be among the guests at Brooklyn's wedding. The 37-year old royal is friends with David while the former "Suits" star has since shared her support for Victoria's fashion label. She wore a selection of her designs during public engagements while she was still a working royal.

Had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry been invited to Brooklyn's wedding, then they would have reunited with the Beckhams. The duchess would also have met with one of her close pals, Serena.