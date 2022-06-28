Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted visiting Oprah Winfrey on Saturday afternoon, June 25, prompting speculations that they could be doing another interview with the talk show host.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen making the five-minute drive to their friend and neighbour's 70-acre property in Montecito, California. They were accompanied by their security detail who trailed behind them in a black Range Rover.

Photos from the Daily Mail showed Prince Harry at the wheel and beside him on the passenger's seat is believed to be the couple's friend, actress Janina Gavankar. Meghan Markle is in the backseat with what appears to be a baby seat strapped next to her. But it is not known if either Archie or Lilibet was with them.

The trio looked serious on their way to Winfrey's mansion. Gavankar was seen animatedly talking to the Duchess of Sussex, who at one point had a worried look on her face. Sources claimed that they spent an hour at the talk show host's mansion.

Harry and Meghan are seen pulling into Oprah's Montecito home



Once again the private 2nd-row couple are magically photographed on their way to visit Oprah!



Pictures courtesy of BackGrid😁https://t.co/RjtOAUc74O via @MailOnline pic.twitter.com/x7P66QvgOA — HarrysGreySuit (@hrrysgreysuit) June 27, 2022

The visit came just weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. with their children to join the royals in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It prompted rumours that they could be doing another interview with Winfrey, possibly about the event.

Ahead of their return to the U.K., there were concerns that they could be bringing Netflix cameras and crew to film the event. But palace aides were prepared and were believed to have been strict in preventing this from happening.

During their visit for the Platinum Jubilee, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept a low profile. They were very low-key and even attended only one public engagement, which was the Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral. They left the country as quietly as they arrived on June 5 while the rest of the royals watched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they shared serious allegations against the royals in their Oprah interview in March 2021. They accused a senior royal of being racist and of The Firm of being negligent in the duchess' mental health problems.