Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have plotted their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey far earlier than people believed. A royal author claimed they had talks with her as early as six months after their wedding.

The public may have begun to sense a tension between the couple and the royal family around the time of their tour of South Africa. The said unease ultimately led to them leaving their royal life behind, famously now known as Megxit.

However, Andrew Morton, author of "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had long planned their exit in November 2018, just six months after the Royal Wedding in May.

He shared that Prince Harry also started having conversations with Winfrey at that time. He said on the "Pod Save the Queen" podcast, "Harry was having conversations in a London hotel with Oprah Winfrey back in November 2018, just six months after they'd been married."

He added, "So they were thinking about a different direction of travel pretty early on."

The Oprah interview came much later in March 2021, in which the couple made serious allegations against the royal family. The former "Suits" star claimed one senior member of the family questioned how dark their child's skin would be before he was born, which led to accusations of racism.

The Duke of Sussex confirmed it was not Prince Philip nor Queen Elizabeth II but refused to divulge the person's name. The allegations prompted Prince William to tell reporters that his family is "very much not racist." The duchess also claimed the Firm refused to help with her mental health problems as it would "not look good on the institution."

Since Megxit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify in their bid to become financially independent from the royals. Morton called their decision to leave "ironic" given the plans that Queen Elizabeth II had laid out for them and Prince William and Kate Middleton. She reportedly positioned the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to concentrate their royal duties in the U.K. while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would "do the rest of the world."