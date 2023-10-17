Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted in Atlanta on Monday following a quick romantic getaway to the tiny island of Canouan in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The couple was spotted arriving in the city via a private plane.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured disembarking the plane and leaving the tarmac where staff and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents greeted them. Photos from the Daily Mail showed the 42-year-old former "Suits" star dressed in a black long-sleeved maxi dress, slip-on sandals, and a blue scarf. She brought along a souvenir tote bag decorated with the words "Cream of the Islands" while holding a sunhat.

Meanwhile, her 39-year-old husband dressed casually in a while polo shirt, shoes and olive pants which he paired with his staple baseball cap. Whereas the Duchess of Sussex wore sunglasses, the Duke opted not to wear one. He was also seen carrying a weekender bag and talking to a man in white while walking.

Their two children, four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet were not pictured with them. They were also not seen with their parents when the couple were seen by a passerby on their romantic getaway in the Canouan Island. It is likely that the children were watched over by their grandmother Doria Ragland while they stayed behind in Montecito.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed holding hands while they strolled the bougainvillea-filled promenade of the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina in Glossy Bay. The onlooker said they looked "affectionate" with each other and even "giggled" when the duke accidentally bumped into one of the barrels on his way out of a gourmet food shop that sells organic meat cuts, cheese, vegetables and fruits imported from France.

This is the second beach escapade for the Sussex couple who were also recently in Portugal's luxury resort Melides after the end of the 2023 Invictus Games on September 16. They made a quick detour to the beach town after wrapping up the games in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet again were not with their parents. It was reportedly a quick romantic getaway where they likely also reunited with a royal relative, Princess Eugenie. The princess lives in Melides with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons August and Ernest. They moved to Portugal from the U.K. where they previously stayed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home at Frogmore Cottage because of Brooksbank's work at Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club, a luxury resort located in the region.

It was a "lightning visit" for the Sussexes which, like the trip to Canouan Island, they "preferred not to advertise, either through the press or through their social networks".

The getaway to the Canouan Island on October 13 comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to New York on October 10 for World Mental Health Day. They joined the second annual World Mental Health Day Festival and in partnership with Project Young Mind, conducted a summit with parents who have lost children to the dangers of social media.

Speaking on stage, Meghan Markle said "being a mum" and wife to Prince Harry are the "most important" things in her life. She also shared her fears at how social media will have changed so much in the future when Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are at that age to understand it. She admitted: "They say being a parent, the days are long but the years are short, so it worries me, but I'm also given a lot of hope and energy by the progress we've made in the past year being able to have these incredible parents, these survivors of these experiences, share their stories and the more information gathering we're able to do, the more we can move the needle a little bit."