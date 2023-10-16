Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted on a romantic holiday at the Canouan Island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday, October 13. They were pictured walking hand in hand like any other young couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "looked very happy" and were "affectionate" with each other when they were photographed leaving a gourmet food store inside the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina in Glossy Bay. They were seen without their children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

An onlooker snapped a photo of the couple and told the Daily Mail that they appeared relaxed as they walked holding hands. Prince Harry dressed casually for the outing in a pair of navy shorts and white T-shirt which he paired with flip flops. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle opted for an ivory maxi dress and a ribboned Panama hat.

"As Harry walked out of the shop, he slightly bumped into one of the barrels [outside] and they both giggled and Meghan reached for his hand," the source shared adding that the couple "just looked very happy to be having a holiday together".

#STVINCENT: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been pictured during their latest luxury holiday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the tiny island of Canouan in the Grenadines following their public appearance in New York at an event to mark World Mental Health Day. pic.twitter.com/oPzyLP1kHH — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) October 15, 2023

The couple had been shopping at Faye, an upmarket grocery store that offers products imported from France including an "exclusive selection of fresh seasonal organic products, from vegetables to cheeses, sweets, seafood and exclusive meat cuts".

After they left the shop, they then strolled along the promenade adorned with bougainvillea before they boarded a luxury superyacht that would take them to the Canouan's north shore.

The tiny island is just three miles wide but it offers a handful of upscale resorts including the Canouan Estate Resort and Villas, the Mandarin Oriental and the Soho Beach House Canouan. The island boasts gorgeous sandy beaches and has a reputation for being a billionaires' retreat.

Aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, George Clooney and his wife Amal, Robert Downey Jr. and Leonardo DiCaprio are also fans of the island. The Sussexes probably had help securing a stay at the island through the duchess' long-time friendship with Markus Anderson, Soho House's Chief Membership Officer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romantic getaway at the Canouan Island comes after their visit to New York on October 10 to attend the second annual World Mental Health Day Festival. They held their first-ever in-person "The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age" featuring parents who have lost children to the dangers of social media. They worked behind the scenes with these parents for the past year.