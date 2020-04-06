Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down from their royal duties on Tuesday, March 31. While the world awaits their next move as non-performing royals, it is alleged that the couple will be taking some time off before launching themselves again.

As per their abdication agreement, the couple is not allowed to use the term "Royal" in their labels or branding. Therefore, the couple closed their highly popular Sussex Royal Instagram account and thanked their followers for support and inspiration and shared a promise reconnecting with them soon. However, as per royal commentator Omid Scobie, the couple will be "taking a few months off" and ease into their new life in the US.

Speaking on The Heir Pod podcast, Scobie reveals that this will come as a surprise to everyone since there was "such a build-up since January" when the royals first announced their departure from the royal family.

"Suddenly on March 31 it sort of crept up on us really quickly, we had the couple announcing the beginning of their transition period over the next year on Instagram. At the same time, they were announcing that they are closing down their social media and their website and taking a break for the next few months. I think it has really taken everyone by surprise. Because there was so much talk about the couple preparing projects and ready to launch initiatives. When actually it was two people that were like, "We need a break too," as quoted by Daily Mail.

Scobie is not the only one who thinks that this may not be the time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to launch themselves as independent royals. Considering that the major parts of the world are on lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, they must relax and unwind.

Another royal commentator Camilla Tominey agrees to the thought as she claims that "all plans to 'rebrand as celebrities' have been put 'on ice.'"

"I think they regarded it as not only inappropriate to be rebranding at a time like this, but equally, they aren't going to get the column inches they wanted," she added.

In addition, The Times confirms that Prince Harry has not only stalled his plans to launch themselves in the US, but also will be applying for a green card for "foreseeable future" and he may still be weighing in on about his options for dual citizenship.

"The duke has not made an application for dual citizenship and I don't think he will apply for a green card at any point," a royal source said.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan along with their sun Archie are currently observing lockdown in their Malibu home in Los Angeles.

"Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!

Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another," Harry and Meghan wrote on their last Sussex Royal post to their 11.3 million followers.