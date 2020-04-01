Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped back from their royal duties on Tuesday. As the couple embarks on their new life, Duke of Sussex's biographer voiced her opinion on the duke's "choice of priorities" and Megxit.

Royal biographer, journalist, and author Angela Levin believes that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are behaving like "spoilt defiant teenagers" as they quit royal life. In an op-ed piece for Tatler, the author of "Harry: A Biography of Prince" said Prince Harry is unrecognisable.

"'Their choice of priorities smacks more of spoilt defiant teenagers than adults in their mid and late thirties," Levin said. Nevertheless, she believes that Harry might be "tearing himself" on the decision of leaving everything he belonged to.

"I see a Harry who has turned sour, callous even and is obviously stressed. Although I barely recognise him I still believe that internally he is tearing himself into shreds about leaving his family, his country and his military connections," Levin added.

She went on to say that Harry was "charismatic, intuitive and quick-witted." However, she alleges that with every passing day "Harry and Meghan's behaviour is becoming increasingly self-centered."

She even lashed out at their decision of quitting Commonwealth country Canada, for Hollywood hotspot California. She appears disappointed with their "choice of priorities" and his decision to move further away from the royal family amidst "royal and national crisis," referring to coronavirus outbreak and Prince Charles testing positive.

On the contrary, he apparently told the biographer that he and his brother Prince William do not want to be "just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good." In her op-ed, Levin urges Harry to come to his country in this hour of crisis.

The news comes after it was revealed that Harry's father, Charles, the heir to the throne, was tested positive for the coronavirus. By then, it is believed that Harry moved to his new Malibu home in California.

On Tuesday, the Sussexes posted their last post on their formerly official Instagram account Sussex Royal. After they were prohibited from using the term "royal" in the wake of their abdication, the couple gave up the brand name right before stepping down from their royal duties.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues.

Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!

"Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another," Harry and Meghan wrote.