Prince Charles may have unwittingly insulted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with his public display of affection for Kate Middleton during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Britain's royal family gathered to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne for a Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among those in attendance. They were greeted with a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd when they arrived.

Despite no longer being working royals, they had their own ceremonial walk going to their seats inside. While there, they did not publicly interact or mingle with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles. The trio also did not acknowledge their presence.

However, the Prince of Wales was very affectionate towards the Duchess of Cambridge. Footage from the live telecast of the service showed him blowing her a kiss when they greeted each other inside the cathedral.

"Chivalrous Charles! Sweet moment Prince of Wales blows a kiss to daughter-in-law Kate Middleton to greet her at St Paul's - before keeping Harry and Meghan at a tactful distance"



Prince Charles blows a kiss to Kate Middleton before today's service https://t.co/UYeOV3EJrv — Gary Bravo Foxtrot Vet #46Fraud (@Gary_antiPC_Vet) June 3, 2022

While some called the act "chivalrous," royal expert Neil Sean cited sources who claimed it was a "slight" to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he commented, "According to a very good source, that's one of the things that Harry and Meghan now feel very slighted by."

He added, "In fact, some are saying, [this] is the biggest insult that they've received since they departed, of course, and decided to become Megxit."

The royal expert defended the Prince of Wales as he explained, "As I've said many times before, you threw down the gauntlet, you said all of those things on TV. Prince Charles, the Queen, Prince William, [the] Duchess of Cambridge, however, Sophie Wessex, are entitled to react in any way that they wish after what went before."

Sean also questioned if the act of blowing Kate Middleton a kiss in public really insulted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He said "it was an off-the-cut thing that Prince Charles did" and that "he just never thought about it as they [the Cambridges] were right there in front of him." He added that the 73-year-old would not have thought of doing the same thing to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they were seated with the non-working royals and "with normal people."