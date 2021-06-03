Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, their son Archie and their baby girl might return to the U.K next year to join the birthday celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II, which were canceled twice in a row because of the pandemic.

According to Hello Magazine, the family might be among the royals watching the Trooping the Colour parade from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. By this time, Archie will have already turned three years old and his baby sister nearly a year old following her impending birth this summer. The siblings could make their debut at the public event that will celebrate the British monarch's 70 years on the throne.

It is not uncommon to see children of British royal families join their parents for the said event. Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show in the past, alongside their cousins Isla and Savannah Phillips. Then Prince Louis made his debut at the parade in 2019 when he was two years old. He delighted the crowd with his adorable reaction to the traditional RAF fly-past.

Aside from Archie and his sister, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son August Philip might even make his debut at Trooping the Colour too. The same goes for Princess Beatrice's firstborn with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday, plans for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Aside from the Trooping the Colour parade, several members of the royal family will also gather on a day out at the Epsom Derby races. People in the U.K. will also enjoy an extended bank holiday from June 2 to June 5 so they can join in with the festivities.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's return to the U.K. with their children will certainly be another anticipated moment for royal watchers. It might even cause more publicity than Prince Harry's return to London last April for Prince Philip's funeral.

Then again, no one knows for sure what will happen next year and if by this time, Prince Harry has reconciled with his family. He and Meghan Markle have always talked highly of Queen Elizabeth II. They harbour no ill feelings towards her, so expectations are high that they would physically be there to celebrate her birthday.