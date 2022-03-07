Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are advised to return to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations but to do it discreetly so as not to upset Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking to US Weekly's Royally Us podcast, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can choose to be part of the four-day event. But they should not use it to seek attention for themselves.

Personally, he thinks it would "probably be better" if they do not return if they only plan to steal the attention away from the British monarch. He especially cannot imagine that it would be easy for Meghan Markle to return to the U.K. after over two years since Megxit.

"I don't personally imagine Meghan coming to the UK very easily. She may prove me wrong but people here have such a low opinion of her if not of both of them these days that I think she would be very brave to come back to the UK," he said.

Sacerdoti added that if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do come back, then they should be quiet about it. It would do good for their reputation with the British public.

He explained, "But I do still say that if they could come back and if they could not be front and centre, keep it quiet but just come back to help celebrate not just for the Queen but for the whole country then that will probably be very nice and it might rehabilitate them somewhat towards the British people."

However, the journalist thinks that it is unlikely that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do things discreetly given what happened with their Oprah interview. He added. "I don't really think that's their style anymore. They don't like to do things quietly, they don't like someone else to be the centre of attention when they're around and I think that where Harry and Meghan go, it's the Harry and Meghan show."

On the other hand, royal expert Brian Hoey advised Prince Harry not to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. His presence alone would reportedly only steal the limelight away from Queen Elizabeth II and worse if Meghan Markle tags along.