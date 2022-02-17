Meghan Markle does not care what the British public thinks about her and has no interest in returning to the U.K. according to a royal biographer.

Tom Bower believes that the Duchess of Sussex "no longer cares whether she is welcome in London" and so she "has no intention of returning." He claims that the United States of America has got her back in case she runs for politics.

"At the moment, Meghan's ultimate destination is unclear, but she certainly has the backing to make a bid to star as an American politician. In parallel, Britain is a lost cause for the Sussexes," the biographer told The Sun.

Bower, who is working on a biography on Meghan Markle, then went on to say that she has experienced a drop in popularity in the U.K. because of her "hypocrisy." He said, "After staging a Hollywood-style wedding at Windsor, she spent the next year moaning about her treatment by the British media and the Royal Family. Her hypocrisy began to undermine her popularity."

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome first royal visitor in US after Megxit

However, he claimed that even though the Duchess of Sussex's popularity in the U.K. has dropped, she is "still admired in America," as proven by her and Prince Harry's visit to New York in September 2021.

"The Sussexes' three-day visit to New York last September was a remarkable success. Climaxing as the lead speakers to a 60,000-strong audience in Central Park, the Sussexes' encounters with the city's power brokers were impressive," Bower explained and pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "clearly enjoyed solid support among Democrats, minorities and the young."

The Duchess of Sussex has not returned to the U.K. for over two years since Megxit in January 2020. Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex has made a few trips last year, in April for Prince Philip's funeral, and in July, for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace. He is expected to be there for the upcoming 4-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Prince Harry has since petitioned that he be allowed to pay for his family's personal security when they visit the U.K. He said that without police protection, he is "unable to return" to London with Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 8 months.