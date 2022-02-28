Prince Harry has been advised not to steal the limelight away from Queen Elizabeth II when he returns for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to go home to the U.K. for the celebration of the monarch's 70 years on the throne. Royal watchers are already anticipating a tense reunion amid claims of a rift between the royal and his brother, Prince William, and father Prince Charles.

According to royal expert Brian Hoey, it is for this very reason that he believes that the 37-year old will make the solo trip back home. Prince Harry's presence alone will already attract a lot of attention and much more if he decides to bring Meghan Markle and their children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, eight months. If this happens then it could only likely overshadow the celebrations.

Hoey said that the Duke of Sussex "might come back for the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh" in April. After that, he would likely come back "on his own."

"And I doubt very much he would come back throughout the remainder of the Platinum Jubilee year - and this is to his credit," he told The Express and explained, "Because if he does come back, a lot of the attention would be on him, taken away from the Queen, and nobody in the Royal Family wants any attention diverted from Her Majesty in this particular year."

Prince Harry respects his grandmother and he could make the conscious decision not to upset her during the most important celebration of her life by not overshadowing her. Hoey said, "It is a question of stealing the thunder from the Queen." He claimed that if the Duke of Sussex does come back, then it "would be unintentionally stealing the thunder- but it is bound to happen." He added, "And if Meghan came, you can imagine the crowds which would turn out, there is still a groundswell of affection for them both, particularly from younger people, in Britain."

Meghan Markle has not returned to the U.K. since she and Prince Harry left their royal duties in January 2020. The Duke of Sussex has only made a few trips back home last year, one in April for Prince Philip's funeral and then in July for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace.