Prince Harry and Meghan Markle value their privacy as a family and so, naming their daughter Diana is out of the question as it could only incite a media frenzy.

The couple revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that they are expecting a girl for Archie's sibling. They said the baby will arrive in the summertime. Following the exciting revelation, speculations are high about whether they will name their second child after the late Princess of Wales.

However, a source claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not likely to go this route. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, already picked Diana for her daughter Charlotte, whose full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

"Harry and Meghan have not enjoyed the feeling they have been compared to — and pitted against — William and Kate in the media and by the palace," the source told Page Six.

Moreover, the couple has already made it clear that they value their privacy. They hate the media intrusion into their private lives. Naming their unborn daughter Diana could only stir attention that they don't want.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle especially want their kids protected from the tabloids. The duke even pressed legal charges against British press for leaking pictures of his wife and Archie while they were in Canada.

"They are highly unlikely to call their daughter Diana. Their biggest concern is that it would make her a bigger target for the media, and considerably increase public interest in the child's life," the insider explained.

"Whatever anybody thinks, Harry and Meghan do value their privacy and want to shield their children from the intense media pressure they have endured," the source added.

Likewise, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly fear that naming their daughter Diana could make the child's life difficult. It might "place too much pressure" on her and "make everything difficult, from enrolling her in school to travel." The couple wants nothing more than for their daughter to "find her own way in life."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not say when exactly their baby daughter is due. She could arrive in May, in time for Archie's birthday or later into the summer. The couple told Winfrey that they will stop at two kids.