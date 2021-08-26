Prince Harry is no longer the wild one next to his brother Prince William and he has his wife Meghan Markle to credit for the change.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the 36-year-old royal has definitely turned his reputation around since he settled down. He is no longer the party man he used to be since he married the former "Suits" actress.

"Harry's reputation was as the royal wild child for years, William's image was far more serious however he behaved...It was his marriage to Meghan which unquestionably changed him," he told Entertainment Daily.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have since settled into their new life at their mansion in Montecito, California since they stepped back as senior royals in March 2020. Since the departure, they have set up their new charity organisation called Archewell Foundation. They have also signed up for lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify to produce content under their charity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines in March this year when they sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview about the British royals. In it, Harry shared that he felt trapped as a member of the royal family and claimed his brother is too, but just does not know it yet.

His revelation supposedly cemented rumours of his rift with Prince William. According to Fitzwilliams, there has been a sense of rivalry between the brothers because of their predestined positions in the British monarchy.

"Many think that the fact that William grew up knowing he would one day be king and Harry had no defined role, led to rivalry between brothers who were considered inseparable...Some say Harry resented not being taken seriously, despite his military service and charitable work," the royal commentator explained.

He added, "The 'Fab Four' idea, that William and Catherine and Harry and Meghan would work together despite their different roles and personalities was a disaster. But no one predicted it."

Fitzwilliams' comment comes after Meghan Markle's father Thomas claimed his daughter has changed since she married into royalty. He said she is no longer the loving person she used to be and he blamed Prince Harry and his friends for the change.