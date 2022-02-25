Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to invite the royals to visit them in the U.S.A. by showing their jolly side during their dinner date with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Photos from the dinner date surfaced online, which body language expert Judi James used to analyse the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's mannerisms. She pointed at the animated conversations shared at the table as she told The Express, "This was the most incredibly animated conversation with what look like some overkill signals of laughter and general jollity."

She suggested that perhaps the Sussexes saw the cameras and wanted to send a positive message across the pond to the royal family. She claimed that the couple may have "wanted to send a very emphatic message back to the UK of how much the rest of the royals are missing out by not paying them a visit and enjoying their relaxed and super-friendly company."

She even pointed at Meghan Markle's open-mouthed laughter, which "shows her in a rather new light." It shows a rare glimpse into her "'guard down, social fun side" which the public did not see while she was working as senior royal.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry shows a different side contrary to his reputation of being the "fun" prince. James said during the dinner with Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank, "his body language here exceeds what we have been shown before."

"Not only is his mouth wide open in laughter, but his eyes are also widened too, and his brows are raised, which is quite a rare blend, suggesting some surprise at Jack's point. It suggests Jack has just said something both fascinating and amusing," she explained, adding that the way Princess Eugenie "clasps her hands as she watches Harry's response suggests she is enjoying seeing her husband entertain him so well."

Prince Harry also gave his cousin his attention when she talked. He threw her gazes of fascination and warmth" and placed "his fingers over his mouth in a gesture of active listening." Meghan Markle also laughed out loud at something that Brooksbank said. The photos, according to James, showed the four "having the very best fun in a way that we have rarely glimpsed before."