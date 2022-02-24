Netizens are accusing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of trying to upstage Kate Middleton's royal visit to Denmark on Tuesday, with the release of the photos taken during their dinner date with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank over the weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted looking happy and relaxed during the intimate get-together at a local restaurant in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California. They were seen laughing and sharing animated conversations and were later pictured leaving the establishment together.

The photos were released on Tuesday which interestingly coincided with Kate Middleton's arrival in Denmark for her first solo public engagement in nearly two years. The duchess spent time learning about parents' challenges with their children's social and emotional growth in an effort to bring The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to the international scene.

The Daily Mail's Richard Eden took to Twitter to question the coincidence. He wrote, "Coincidence? Photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dining with Princess Eugenie appear on a US gossip website on the very day that the Duchess of Cambridge is making her first foreign visit since the pandemic."

"Not a coincidence," a user named @RoyalCrown__ replied and another commented, "You can literally count on the Sussexes coming up w/ something whenever the royals - Catherine in particular - are doing something. You'd think H wouldn't be ok w/ it considering how kind Kate was to him."

Another wrote, "Of course not! They just made clear, once again, how desperate they are for attention and to steal the real royals' thunder! It didn't and will never work."

However, there were those who defended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. They said the couple is just out there enjoying themselves with Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank. If their blurry photos even have the chance of taking the spotlight off of Kate Middleton, then this supposedly says something about the latter's popularity.

Another said, "According to Richard if Kate is doing anything Meghan has to hide away, as an adult Meghan isn't allowed to go out and enjoy dinner with her husband's family because it upstages Kate. If Meghan living in America, eating can upstage Kate, wife of future heir tells u everything." Meanwhile, another supporter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrote, "They are living their best life, looking so happy, with Jack and Eugenie joining them. It says something when Kate can't keep the attention of the press for not even one hour."