Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back to school. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have approached the smartest kids to help them develop their new charity organisation. The couple flew from Canada to California to visit Stanford University in a quest to create and develop new ideas for their next endeavour as financially independent royals.

According to Today, the visit to the University situated in Palo Alto in California took place on Tuesday. The Sussexes met with the prestigious institutions' professors and academicians. Together, they conducted a brainstorming session that lasted several hours. The news was confirmed by a palace source to the publication.

The sole objective of the meeting was to brainstorm ideas for their ongoing work to develop a new charitable organisation. The couple made their intentions known earlier in January through their official website after the split from the British royal family.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,'' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wrote on their website.

The royal parents have been maintaining a low profile ever since they shifted to Canada. This happens to be one of the first few outings since their exit. While the details about their visit are still scarce, it is said that at the university, the Sussexes were personally greeted by Marc Tessier-Lavigne, the university's president and they spent several hours interacting with the University's smartest minds.

Meanwhile, the news comes a day after reports claiming that Meghan and Harry are in talks with American investment bank Goldman Sachs for a gig at the bank's homegrown talk show "Talks at GS." It is their first step into the corporate world and experts believe that it could prove to be lucrative for them in the future.