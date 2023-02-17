Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly eyeing to be a part of the Hollywood elite circuit after they were spotted at Portia de Rossi's 50th birthday party on Jan. 31.

It was the first time the couple was seen together after their appearance at the Ripple of Hope gala in New York on Dec. 6, 2022. Among the guests at the party were A-list celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Courteney Cox, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Aniston, and Melissa Etheridge.

Their appearance at the bash led "Royally Us" podcast hosts Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi to speculate which event the Sussexes could be seen attending next. They believe they would be part of the "big red carpet events" this year including the Met Gala.

Speaking about de Rossi's birthday bash Garibaldi said, "It was definitely an A-List Hollywood guestlist and I think that's where Harry and Meghan want to find themselves — on that A-List Hollywood circuit. I think this is the first of many times we're going to see Harry and Meghan in these A-List circuits."

She suggested that the public should "keep an eye out on things like the Met Gala, the big red carpets this year, to see where they are going to find their place in the celebrity minefield."

Ross agreed and shared her belief that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be "making their Met Gala debut this year." The annual star-studded event usually happens on the first Monday of May. It reportedly normally hosts 600 attendees with the guest list kept secret until the evening before the gala.

A-list celebrities, artists, fashion designers, philanthropists, and the rich and famous are usually invited. Last year, the Sussexes skipped the Met Gala although it is unclear if they were invited or not. It is believed that they are very reserved with the events they attend.

On her birthday, de Rossi also surprised Ellen DeGeneres with a vow renewal. A video from the celebration showed Prince Harry smiling and Meghan Markle cheering as they witnessed the couple celebrate 14 years of being married. The Sussexes are friends and neighbours with the couple and the former "Suits" star even guested on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in November 2021. Aniston, Paltrow, and couple Perry and Bloom, also live in Montecito.