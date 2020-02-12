Ahead of Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, British comedian John Oliver had warned of "emotional complications."

John Oliver had said on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert: "I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense that she might be marrying into a family that could cause some emotional complications."

Two years later, now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped down as "senior members" of the British royal family and announced to split their time between the UK and Canada, Oliver is weighing in on their decision, reports Vanity Fair.

During his latest interview with Stephen Colbert on Monday, the "Last Week Tonight" host said it was a "horrible situation" for the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex.

"They've absolutely done the right thing. It was a horrible situation for them to be in," Oliver said to Colbert.

The British comedian who recently gained his US citizenship added about the treatment of the royal couple by the British media: "I think one of the recent times I was on this show, before the wedding, I was saying this is gonna be rough. The British tabloid press is rough on royalty. So I understand why they wanted to get out of there."

Oliver also stressed that they don't really 'care' about the Megxit as much as it is believed, while Colbert claimed Americans care more about the British royals than the Britishers do. Oliver also said: "Even though, you kind of ... basically, it was a piece of cultural annexation. You took a prince. You sent an American over there and took a prince," after which Colbert took a long pause and quipped: "Yeah, it was a long con."

Explaining his understanding of the Americans' fixation with British royals, Oliver said: "I understand being fascinated by someone else's pageantry, in the same way, that I'm fascinated by the Super Bowl halftime show. You just think, 'Wow, planes going over and J.Lo going boink?' I just think a royal wedding is just the American version of that."

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" returns on HBO on Sunday.